CTET 2023: How to Check CBSE CTET Answer Key at ctet.nic.in | Steps Inside

CTET was held in August 2023 for CBSE Teachers and now the candidates are eagerly awaiting the release of the Answer Key and The CTET 2023 Results. The Answer Key can be checked at the official website- ctet.nic.in and the steps that need to be followed for the same are given below..

CTET 2023 Answer Key

New Delhi: The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is one of the biggest tests conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for candidates interested in teaching students in CBSE schools. The CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 were held in August 2023 and now the candidates are waiting for the release of the Answer Key and the results after which the selected candidates can apply in different schools. The answer key once released, can be checked at the official CTET website- ctet.nic.in. Read below, to know the steps to check the answer key, the expected CTET 2023 Result Date and the process post the declaration of results.

CBSE CTET 2023: How To Access Answer Key

As mentioned earlier, the CBSE CTET 2023 Answer Key is expected to release this month but no official date has been given till now. However, this has been told that the candidates who had given the exam, can access the Answer Key from the official website- ctet.nic.in. The process to download the Answer Key is given below..

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in to download the Answer Key On the home page, find a link that reads ‘CTET Answer Key 2023’ and click on it Candidates are now supposed to enter the log-in details and then click on the ‘submit’ option You will now have the answer key displayed on your screen Check the Answer Key, then download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for any further requirements.

It has been informed by CBSE that the marksheets for the CTET exam will be shared with the candidates via DigiLocker and the log-in credentials for it will reach the candidates on their registered mobile numbers. Once the answer key is declared, the candidates will be able to share their feedback by paying a fee for every question. There is a possibility that CBSE may share the OMR Responses and Question Papers along with the Answer Key.

CBSE CTET 2023: Declaration Of Results

Just like the Answer Key release date, the date for CTET 2023 Declaration of Results has also not yet been announced. According to the official information bulletin available on the official website of CTET, the CBSE CTET 2023 results are expected to be out this month. The bulletin says that the results will be out, tentatively by end of September, 2023. Please note that the exact note for the declaration of results has not been officially announced.

It has been notified that more than 29 lakh candidates appeared for the CTET papers; about 15 lakh candidates appeared for Paper 1 which was conducted for those who are interested in teaching classes 1 to 5 and about more than 14 lakh people appeared for paper 2 which was conducted for candidates interested in teaching students of classes 6 to 8.

