CTET Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Check Qualifying Marks, Answer Key Release Date, Score Validity at ctet.nic.in

CTET Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Check Qualifying Marks, Answer Key Release Date, Score Validity at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the official website - (https://ctet.nic.in). Check CBSE CTET qualifying marks, answer key release date, score validity at ctet.nic.in.

CTET Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Check Qualifying Marks, Answer Key Release Date, Score Validity at ctet.nic.in.

CTET Answer key 2023 Expected Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test – Online) tomorrow, August 20, 2023, at various examinations centres. Soon after the examination is conducted, CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the official website – (https://ctet.nic.in). The CTET will display the link of the question paper attempted by the candidates on the application login on the CTET website: https://ctet.nic.in/ after a week of conduct of the examination.

All questions in CTET will be multiple choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carries one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET. (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Note: A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II). Check important dates, and how to download the answer key.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 – Date And Time

At first, the CTET will display the provisional answer key of the questions on the CTET website: https://ctet.nic.in with a public notice. Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the CBSE CTET provisional answer keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges.

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those filed on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered. The CTET’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

CTET will not inform the Candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.

“No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of CTET- JULY, 2023 will be entertained,” reads the officiall notification.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 – How to Check?

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “Download CTET Answer Key 2023 ” available on the home page. You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials and submit. Your CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE CTET 2023 Qualifying Marks

As per NCTE Notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60%or morein the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST,OBC, differently abled persons, etc., inaccordance with their extant reservation policy.

Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifyingtheCTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only oneof theeligibility criteria for.

CTET 2023 Qualifying Marks

Name of the Category Total Marks Qualifying Percentage Qualifying Marks General 150 60% 90 Reserved (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) 150 55% 82.5

CTET Score Validity

The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

CTET Marksheet on DigiLocker

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The DigiLocker accounts of the all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

