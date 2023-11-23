Home

CBSE CTET 2024: Registration Deadline EXTENDED; Check New Last Date, Eligibility Criteria And Important Updates

CBSE CTET 2024: The registration window was supposed to close today but the deadline for the same has been extended till November 27, 2023. Check exam date, eligibility criteria and other important updates.

CBSE CTET 2024 Registration Window Deadline Extended

New Delhi: The registration window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024) was supposed to close today, November 23, 2023 but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the CBSE CTET 2024 Registration Window Deadline. Interested candidates can now register for the central teacher eligibility test till November 27, 2023. The application correction window will open on November 28 and will remain open till December 2, 2023; during this period candidates may be allowed to make changes in the specifics but not in the city of examination chosen by them. Read further to know the CBSE CTET 2024 Exam Date, CTET Eligibility Criteria, Qualifying Marks, How to apply for the exam and other such important details..

As mentioned earlier, the registration window deadline for the CBSE CTET 2024 Examination has been extended from November 23 to November 27, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can fill in the application form via the official website of CTET – ctete.nic.in. The exam will take place in January 2024 and the results are expected to be out in February 2024.

CBSE CTET 2024: How To Apply

Follow the steps given below to fill the application form..

First step is to visit the official website – ctet.nic.in On the home page, you will find a link that reads ‘Apply Online’; click on it and fill the form. Your third step is to completely fill the application form, recheck your details and then upload the necessary documents. After filling the form, pay the examination fee and then click on ‘submit’. Download a copy of the confirmation page after submitting the application form and then print a copy of the same for future reference.

CTET Jan Registration 2024 Last Date: CBSE CTET Eligibility

The minimum qualifications for appearing in the CTET are as notified by NCTE. The candidates are advised to visit the website of NCTE ascertain their eligibility.

The minimum qualifications for the teaching staff should be in accordance with the following: National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Persons to be recruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, UpperPrimary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time. Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the Appropriate Government where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria. It is to be noted that if a candidate has been allowed to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test it does not imply that the candidate’s eligibility has been verified. It does not vest any right with the candidate for appointment. The eligibility shall be finally verified, by the concerned recruiting agency / appointing authority. Note: As notified by NCTE, relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks in the minimum Educational Qualification for eligibility shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories, such as SC/ST/ OBC/Differently-abled.

CTET Jan Registration 2024: Check CBSE CTET Qualifying Marks

As per NCTE Notification dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass. (a) School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST, OBC, differently abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy. (b) Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

