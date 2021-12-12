CBSE CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET Admit Card 2021 for December 2021 exam. According to the latest update, the computer-based test is scheduled to be held from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of CTET i.e. ctet.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE CTET 2021 Big Update: Exam Photo, Signature Correction Facility Open Till This Date

The official notice reads, "The request for change of examination city, examination centre and date of examination will not be entertained." Keep a check on the official website to get more updates on CTET Admit Card 2021.

Here are some of the important details:

The admit cards for the candidates who have been allotted dates of examination during 01st – 13th January 2022 will be uploaded in due course of time.

The CTET 2021 admit cards of all the candidates would be uploaded in two phases.

The first phase of admit cards will contain the information of City and Date of Examination to enable the candidates to make plan accordingly.

The second phase of admit cards with information of examination centre and shift of examination will be available on the website 02 days before the examination.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card: