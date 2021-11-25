CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021 Date and Time Latest Update: The admit cards of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 is likely to be released next week by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Once the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021 is released, the candidates can download it from the official website — ctet.nic.in. According to information available on the official website of the CTET, the admit cards are likely to be released in the first week of December. However, the exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.Also Read - CBSE CTET 2021: Admit Card Likely to be Announced on ctet.nic.in | Details Here

As per the updates, the 15th edition of CTET 2021 will be held from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. This time, the test will be conducted in CBT Mode only (Computer Based Test) in 20 languages throughout the country. Also Read - CBSE CTET 2021: Online Correction Form Link Activated on ctet.nic.in | Details Here

“E-ADMIT CARD The candidates may download an e-Admit Card from CTET’s official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre. In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections,” the CTET December 2021 information bulletin had stated earlier. Also Read - Assam TET 2021 Admit Card Likely to be Released Today | Know Steps to Download Here

Guidelines: The candidates must note that the validity of CTET certificate is valid for lifetime and the exam will be held in two shifts and entry to the exam halls will begin 2 hours ahead of the test.

Shift timing: As per the updates, the first shift will be held from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and the next shift begins from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The candidates will not be allowed inside the examination hall after the commencement of the test. The result of the CTET will be released by February 15.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021: Here’s how to download

Log on to the official website of CBSE CTET — ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, “CTET December 2021 Admit Card”

Enter your CTET credentials and click on submit button

Your CTET 2021 admit cards will be displayed

Download it and take the print out for future reference.

The students must take note that the questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate.