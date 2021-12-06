CTET Admit Card December 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the admit card of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam anytime soon on the official website of CBSE CTET — ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the test can download the CTET 2021 Admit Cards by visiting the same once they are released.Also Read - CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021 Likely to be Released Next Week on ctet.nic.in: Here’s How To Download Hall Ticket

According to CTET latest notification, the CTET December Admit Card will be uploaded in the first week of December 2021 and the exam is scheduled to be held between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022 in computer based mode. CTET 2021 will be conducted in two shifts – from 9.30 AM to 12 Noon and from 2.30 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates are advised to keep their application numbers and passwords with themselves carefully to download their admit cards. After downloading e-Admit Card for CTET, if candidates notice any discrepancy regarding their particulars, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from confirmation page, he/she may contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections. The candidates should read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them during examination.

CTET Admit Card 2021: How to download after it is released?