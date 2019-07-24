CBSE CTET Answer Key 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Answer Key for July session this year on the official website. Candidates can access the answer key by visiting the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates can also view the scanned images of their OMR answer sheets, as the same was uploaded by the CBSE on the website. The answer key and OMR answer sheets can be accessed only on candidate login, between July 24 and July 26.

Here’s how to check the CBSE CTET (July) Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, i.e., ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘View OMR Sheet and View and Challenge Answer Keys CTET July 2019’.

Step 3: On the next page, click on the link for downloading the Answer Key.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and click on ‘Login’. Click here for direct link

Step 5: A PDF file will appear with the answer keys. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the answer key as well as their OMR answer sheets thoroughly. In order to challenge the answer keys, applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. At the same time, it must be noted that the CBSE will not entertain any request for re-evaluation, re-assessment or re-checking of the answer sheets.

The CTET recruitment exam was conducted to fill teacher posts in various government schools across India like Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and others.