CTET Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the much awaited Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key 2021 anytime soon. Once CTET answer key 2021 is released, candidates can check and download answer it from the official website— ctet.nic.in. CTET 2021 was conducted by the CBSE on January 31 in 135 cities across the country.

Several news portals have reported that February 16 (Tuesday) is the tentative date to release the answer key. In the past, the board releases the answer key within 15 to 20 days of holding the CTET exam.

Step-by-step Guide to Download CTET Answer Key 2021

-Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

-Click on “CTET Answer Key 2021”

-Enter CTET 2021 application number and date of birth

-Enter the safety pin mentioned in the captcha

-Submit and download CTET Answer Key 2021

-Save this for future reference.