CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the much-awaited Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 answer key on Friday. Candidates can download the CTET answer from the official website — ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. With the release of the answer key, CBSE has also opened the link for candidates to raise objections against their CTET 2021 results.

Direct Link to Download CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021

How to check CTET answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Click on Key challenges for CTET January 2021″

Select one of the links

A new page will appear

Submit your credentials and login

The CTET answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take a print out for future reference.