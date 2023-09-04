Home

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Likely To Release Today; Check Steps To Download

Candidates who have given their CBSE CTET 2023 Exam in August 2023, please note that the Answer Key for the exam is expected to release today; it can be checked by visiting the official website- ctet.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in August 2023. The candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the answer keys to be released. If you are also one of the candidates, please note that the CBSE CTET 2023 Answer Key is most likely to release today. The answer key for the exam can be accessed by visiting the official website- ctet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on August 20 and the results for the exam are expected to be out by the end of September. The answer key for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 of CTET 2023 will be released separately and a response sheet will also be released by CBSE.

As mentioned earlier, the CBSE CTET 2023 Answer Key is expected to be out today, on September 4, 2023, however, the time has not yet been specified. Follow the steps given below, to download the Answer Key for yourself-

The first step is to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in As soon as the homepage appears on your screen, click on the download link that reads ‘CTET 2023 Answer Key’. Enter your log-in credentials and access your answer key, which will be displayed on your screen. You can also download the CTET Answer Key 2023 and keep it with you for future reference.

Candidates must note that they will be able to raise their objections and queries on the CTET Answer Key 2023, if they have any. The provision answer key challenge window for the same will also be made available, but for a specific time period only.

CBSE CTET 2023 Declaration Of Result

Just like the Answer Key release date, the date for CTET 2023 Declaration of Results has also not yet been announced. According to the official information bulletin available on the official website of CTET, the CBSE CTET 2023 results are expected to be out this month. The bulletin says that the results will be out, tentatively by end of September, 2023. Please note that the exact note for the declaration of results has not been officially announced.

It has been informed by CBSE that the marksheets for the CTET exam will be shared with the candidates via DigiLocker and the log-in credentials for it will reach the candidates on their registered mobile numbers. Once the answer key is declared, the candidates will be able to share their feedback by paying a fee for every question.

