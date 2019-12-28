CBSE CTET December 2019 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the results of the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 December examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website of CTET – ctet.nic.in. The CTET December 2019 results can be accessed through online mode only.

The CBSE CTET 2019 exam was conducted on December 8 this year, the answer key to which was released on December 23. As per reports, more than 5.4 lakh applicants qualified the CTET 2019 Exam.

Candidates are required to have patience while checking their scores as the website might not load due to heavy internet traffic. The result will contain the qualifying status of the candidates in both the exams – Paper 1 and Paper 2 – along with their marks in each.

Follow the steps to download your CBSE CTET December 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, i.e., ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CTET December 2019 Result’.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, as on the admit card, in the given space. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your result will display on your screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The CTET 2019 Exam is conducted for candidates who are interested to take up a teaching job in schools affiliated to the central government. While Paper 1 is primarily for those who wish to teach in Classes 1 to 5, Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach in Classes 6 to 8.