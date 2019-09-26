CTET 2019 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has, for a second time, extended the last date to submit the online application for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The deadline, which was recently extended to September 25, has now been extended to September 30.

Originally, the last date to submit the online application was September 18.

Those interested can submit the online application on ctet.nic.in, which is the official website to register for the exam

How to submit the online application for CBSE CTET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Once there, click on the link ‘CTET December Exam’ link

Step 3: Fill CTET Exam form and upload relevant documents

Step 4: Pay the exam fees (this can be done till October 3, 3:30 PM)

Step 5: Download the exam form and keep a copy with you for future use.

The notification for online for submission application can be read at this link.

The CBSE CTET Exam 2019 will be conducted on December 8, in 110 centres across the country.