New Delhi: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination on January 31, and allot candidates examination centres located near their houses. The board has announced that it would issue admit cards to the candidates by next week.

The CTET examination was scheduled to be held in July 2020 but due to the coronavirus, it was continuously delayed. For the convenience of the candidates, new CTET examination centres have been created in 23 more cities—Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

Candidates have also been given an opportunity to choose the location of their examination centre.

“Every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by them,” CBSE stated.