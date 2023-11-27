Top Recommended Stories

CBSE CTET Jan 2024 Registration Ends Today; Apply Now at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Jan 2024 Registration: The registration process for the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will close today, November 27, 2023. Aspiring candidates have to apply on

Updated: November 27, 2023 1:23 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CTET Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Check Qualifying Marks, Answer Key Release Date, Score Validity at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET Jan 2024 Registration: The registration process for the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will close today, November 27, 2023. Aspiring candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website — ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21, 2024.

