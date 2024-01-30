Home

CBSE CTET January 2024 Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Know Where And How To Check

CBSE will soon issue the CBSE CTET Answer Key and response sheet of the CTET January 2024 Exam. Read to know where and how to check the answer key...

CTET January 2024 Answer Key

New Delhi: There are several competitive examinations that take place for different fields, both for education and profession each year. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and there is a news update with respect to this examination. The CBSE CTET January 2024 Exam Answer Key and Response Sheet is expected to be released soon and the candidates will be able to check the same from the official website ctet.nic.in. The examination was conducted on January 21 in 135 Indian cities across 3,418 test centres. Read to know where and how to check answer key and response sheet…

CBSE CTET January 2024 Answer Key Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam was organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on January 21; and the CTET January 2024 Answer Key will be out soon. A specific release date for the CBSE CTET January 2024 Answer Key has not been given but the answer key will be released soon, on the official website ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET January 2024: How To Download Provisional Answer Key

The steps given below must be followed to check the CBSE CTET January 2024 Provisional Answer Key…

The first step is to visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Once the home page appears on your screen, click on the link which reads ‘CTET 2024 Provisional Answer Key’

As soon as you click on this link, a new page will open where you will have to enter the application number and date of birth to log-in.

After logging-in, the CTET 2024 Provisional Answer Key will be available for you to download.

Check the answer key and then download it for future reference.

CBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key: How To File Objection

In case you are not happy/satisfied with the answer key, you can raise objections against the same. For every question on which you raise objection, you will have to pay Rs 1,000. In case the objection you have made is found to be valid, a policy decision will be made and the fees you paid for objection will be refunded. Candidates must note that every correct answer is worth one mark and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. To pass the exam, candidates must score a minimum of 60% marks; it is 55% for the reserved categories.

