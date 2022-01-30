CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the Provisional Answer Key of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam —anytime soon on the official website of CBSE CTET —ctet.nic.in. According to the CTET latest notification, the CTET December 2021 exam was conducted from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CTET exam can download the Provisional Answer Key(once released) from the official website, ctet.nic.in. The provisional answer key will be released for both Paper-1 and Paper-2.Also Read - ICMR Recruitment 2022: Apply For 7 Posts on main.icmr.nic.in | Check Eligibility, Pay Scale Here

Know More About CTET 2021 Exam Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Check Important Dates Here