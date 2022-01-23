CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday released the CTET response sheet on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the CTET response sheet from the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in. Along with the response sheet, CBSE has also published the question papers for both Shift 1 and 2. According to the official schedule, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET 2021) exam was held in two shifts from December 16 to January 13, 2022.Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies Notified For These Posts on esic.nic.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Now click on the link that reads, ” Download CTET Dec-21 Question Paper With Responses, ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. Candidates can now log in with two options. Login either using, the ” Through Application number and password ,” option or the ” Through Application number and date of birth ” option.

,” option or the ” ” option. Now enter the Application number, date of birth, security pin, and click on the sign-in option.

option. Your CTET response sheet will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the CTET response sheet for future reference.

CTET 2021: Check Important Details Here