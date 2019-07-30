CBSE CTET Result 2019: The CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results are declared on the official website ctet.nic.in. Students are requested to check the website for their result.

Here is how you can check CBSE CTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on the official website: ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘CTET July 2019 result’.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including roll number.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result.

The CTET recruitment exam was conducted to fill teacher posts in various government schools across India like Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and others.