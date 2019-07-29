CBSE CTET Result 2019: The CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results are likely to be out by next week on the official website ctet.nic.in. Students are advised to keep a regular tab on the website in case of an update.

Many media reports said that the exam results would be out by August 11.

Here is how you can check CBSE CTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘CTET July 2019 result’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result.

The CTET recruitment exam was conducted to fill teacher posts in various government schools across India like Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and others.