CBSE CTET Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Now that the CBSE CTET Result 2021 has been declared, candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

As per updates, a total of 6.54 lakh (6,54,299) candidates have qualified the CTET of which, 4.14 lakh (4,14,798) candidates have cleared paper 1, and 2.39 lakh (2,39,501) candidates passed paper 2. As many as 22,97,062 candidates had appeared for the teacher eligibility test this year. Candidates must note that to qualify the CTET, they need to score minimum 60 per cent marks.

CBSE CTET Result 2021: Here's how to score

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CTET January 2021 result’

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download your score card, take a printout for further reference.

Notably, candidates who pass the part-I exam will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who wish to teach in classes 6 to 8 will have to clear part-II. The CTET exam is conducted every year to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the union territory areas.

Candidates also need to note that the marksheet of the candidates who cleared CTET 2021 can be obtained from the DigiLocker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the DigiLocker and the qualified candidates will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number.