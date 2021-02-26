CTET Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education has finally released the much-awaited CTET result. The CBSE has conducted the exam on January 31, 2021. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website- ctet.nic.in. In paper I and II a total of 4,14,798 and 2,39,501 candidates had qualified respectively. Also Read - CTET Answer Key 2021: CBSE to Release Answer Key Soon, Check How To Download

“The mark sheet of the candidates who appeared in the CTET exam January 2021 will be available in the DigiLocker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the DigiLocker and the qualified candidate will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number,” the CBSE has said.

Steps to Download CTET Mark Sheet

Download the app on your smartphone or visit the official website- digilocker.gov.in

Click on Login/ Register

Submit login ID and other credentials as sent to you by CBSE and submit

Click on the ‘CTET Marksheet’ option

Your CTET mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.