CTET Results 2021 Latest Update: As the CBSE has released the answer key for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on February 1, it is likely that the CTET 2021 results will be also out next week. According to media reports, the result of the examination (CTET Result 2021) is likely to be released by the CBSE on 15 February 2022. After the results are declared, the candidates can check their score on the official website at ctet.nic.in. The candidates can check their score with their roll number which is mentioned on admit card.

The candidates must note that the CTET December 2021 session was conducted from December 16 to January 30. In this regard, the CBSE had already released the question paper with the response sheet on January 24. The candidates who clear the CTET 2021 will be eligible to teach in primary and secondary schools across India.

It is for the information of the candidates that the passing marks are 60 per cent for the general category candidates and 55 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC categories. Moreover, the candidates will have to obtain a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150 in CTET 2021.

CTET Results 2021: Here’s how to check score

Step 1: Candidates first have to visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates then have to click on the CTET result 2022 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will now see a news login window on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates have to enter the CTET roll number to log in.

Step 5: Candidates will be now able to see the result of CTET will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates must download and save the result as a pdf file for future reference.