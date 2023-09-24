Home

CBSE CTET Result 2023 Big Update: Board Likely To Announce Score By This Date | How to Check CTET Scores

CBSE CTET Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CTET Result 2023 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the scores. Soon after the formal announcement of the CBSE CTET 2023 results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. ctet.nic.in. The candidates must that as per CBSE, CTET results are expected by September-end. Ahead of results, the final key will be issued.

CBSE CTET Exam 2023: Here are some of the important details

The exam was held on August 20 in which over 29 lakh candidates were registered.

The attendance in the exam was around 80 per cent.

Of them, 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5)

14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8).

The provisional answer key was released on September 16, 2023

The objection window was closed on September 18, 2023.

CBSE CTET Result: How to check marks?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Go to the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CBSE CTET Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

