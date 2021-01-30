CBSE CTET Exam Notice: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will be conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 31, 2021. The exam will be held across 135 cities of India. Over 30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2020 Cancelled: JEE Mains, NEET-UG 2020, Other University Exams Impacted | Know Why

The number of exam cities and centres has been increased to ensure that candidates have to travel less and social distancing norms are followed during the exam.

Reporting time: Candidates must appear on the reporting time as mentioned on their admit cards. Those appearing for CTET Paper – I, remember to reach your exam center at 7.30 AM. You will have to reach your exam centre at 12 noon if you are appearing for CTET Paper-II.

What to carry: All candidates must bring a copy of CTET admit card 2020 with them to ensure verification and authentication. The admit card should have the correct image. Apart from admit card, candidates will also have to carry their identity proof. This should be a govt-approved id such as Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID, etc. Candidates will also have to bring their own water bottle for personal use, mask, sanitiser, gloves etc.

What is banned: Books, notes, bits of papers; Geometry/pencil box/plastic pouch/pencil pouch/pencil, scale, log table, writing pad, eraser, cardboard; Electronic devices, watch, wristwatch, wallet, goggles, handbag, mobile phones, earphones, microphones, cameras, headphones, pen-drives; pager, Bluetooth device, calculator, Debit/credit card, electronic pens/scanners; Food or any beverage. No candidate will be allowed to take any communication device inside the exam hall.

The CTET exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 5, 2020 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is mandatory to make sure that you do not have any COVID-19 symptoms before taking the exam.