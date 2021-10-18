CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) release Class 10 and Class 12 board examination date sheets for first-term board examinations. Once released, students will be able to download CBSE date sheets 2021 PDF file from the official website – cbse.gov.in. In the wake of the challenges being faced by students and teachers due to the continuing pandemic situation, the board has bifurcated Academic Session 2021-22 into two terms (Term 1 & 2) and reduced syllabus for major subjects. While the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December, the second terms are scheduled for March-April 2022. CBSE sample papers 2020-21 for both Classes 10,12 have been already released on cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exams 2021-22: Datesheet For Term-I Exams to Release Tomorrow | BIG Updates For Students

07:10 AM: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet : Steps to Download

Visit the official website—cbse.gov.in.

Click on the respective link that reads ‘CBSE 12th date sheet 2022 PDF Download’ and CBSE 10th date sheet 2022 PDF Download.

A PDF of the CBSE 10th or 12th date sheet will appear on the screen.

Download the file and save the date sheet for reference.

07:00 AM: The term 1 exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. However, in view of the winter season, the exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am.