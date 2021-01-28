CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Ahead of the release of CBSE date sheet 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya school complexes on Thursday at 2 pm. The Education Minister is expected to make major announcements regarding the change in the school curriculum. More than 1000 people heading CBSE-affiliated schools are expected to attend the virtual meeting. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet Likely to be Released in March | Here's Why

“I will be interacting with more than 1,000 CBSE school heads and discuss their role in the effective implementation of NEP 2020 at the grass root level,” tweeted CBSE quoting Nishank. Also Read - CBSE Affiliation System Based on NEP 2020 to Come Into Effect on March 1: What’s New?

“Beginning from this interaction, CBSE will be steering the orientation programmes through its 250 active Sahodaya School Complexes in the country to create awareness about NEP 2020,” the board stated further.

Meanwhile, CBSE schools are gearing up for the upcoming Class X and XII board exams, which will be conducted from May 4 to June 10.

When will the CBSE Date Sheet be Released?

Speculations are rife that the CBSE may release the date sheet for Class X, XII board examinations after 35-40 days. Usually, the board releases the time table 2 months before the commencement of examinations. Experts have suggested that the date sheet might be out by March.