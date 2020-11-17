CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Latest Update: Students and their parents are eagerly waiting for an update from the CBSE on the date sheet after Maharashtra State Board and Gujarat State Boards decided to postpone the 10th 12th Board Exams 2021 till May instead of February- March. Also Read - CBSE Exams 2021: Will Board Waive Fee For Class 10, 12 Students? Read What Supreme Court Says

Under a normal calendar, the CBSE conducts Class 10, 12 board examinations in February and March. However, the CBSE and the ICSE last month had shared that the two national boards are contemplating a decision to either postpone the exams or cut syllabus – or choose a combination thereof.

As many schools are still closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is expected that the CBSE will also make an official announcement for postponing the CBSE board exams which are taken by lakhs of students across India in February-March.

Earlier, the CBSE had indicated that the board exams might be postponed by 45-60 days in 2021 depending on the situation and the CBSE board exam syllabus for 2021 might also be announced. It is likely that both the national education boards of CBSE and CISCE will make an official announcement regarding postponed board exams very soon.

Earlier this month, the Centre had issued SOPs and allowed schools in non-containment zones to open in phases. Thereafter, a few states have decided to reopen schools while following COVID protocols.

All waiting for CBSE Date sheet 2021

Usually, the CBSE announces the date sheet for the board exams in November but it has not been released yet. Students and teachers are now waiting for the same for many months now.

State boards postpone board exams

In the meantime, state boards such as Maharashtra and Gujarat have started to announcing their plans for board exams 2021.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government said in November that the Maharashtra board exams 2021 for both classes 10 and 12 would be impossible to conduct before May 2021. The state decided to reopen schools from November 23.

Gujarat: The Gujarat government decided to hold the GSEB board exams 2021 in May instead of February-March.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has indicated the intermediate exams would be shifted to April instead of February.

Other states: In the similar manner, the Board exams 2021 may soon be postponed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana as well.