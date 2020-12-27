CBSE Board Exam 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank yesterday ended the suspense over the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam dates and said they will be announced on December 31, 2020 at 6 PM. “I will announce the date on Dec 31 when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021,” he said in a tweet. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: Demand to Postpone Class X, XII Examinations Grows Louder After Nishank Says Date sheet Will be Released on Dec 31

While there is no clarity on CBSE Class 10 & 12 board exams will be conducted, schools affiliated to CBSE have already started conducting pre-boards.

CBSE Board Exam to be Held After February, & in Pen-Paper Mode

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had clarified that the CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12 will be held in pen and paper mode only. He also ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of COVID-19 situation. However, he said that the decision on the schedule of the board examinations will be taken after due consultations and assessment of the situation.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Reduced Syllabus

While interacting with students and teachers on Tuesday, the education minister said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations will be held in 2021 on a reduced syllabus. “Over 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same,” he said.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Sample Papers

For students’ benefit, the CBSE had also released Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 subject-wise sample papers along with their associated marking schemes. All those who are interested in checking out these sample papers can visit official website of CBSE at cbseacademic.nic.in and download the subject-wise sample papers.

Students demand postponement of CBSE board exams

After the education minister announced that CBSE board exam dates will be announced on December 31, students took to Twitter to urge him to defer the examinations till May or June. They cited lack of preparations due to closure of schools, Coronavirus pandemic among other things as reasons to postpone CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021.

