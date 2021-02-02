CBSE Exam 2021 Date Sheet Live Updates: The central board of secondary education (CBSE) class X and class XII board exam date sheet will be released on Tuesday. Once released, students can download the time table from CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Apart from the exam schedule, the date sheet will also contain exam-related information and SOPs that candidates should know before heading to exam centers. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 Releasing Today; Here's What to Expect | Key Points

Follow These Steps to Download CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

11:09 AM: For May 4 exams, the admit card is likely to be released in April and the result will be announced by July 15.

11:02 AM: The number of gap days between the exams is expected to be less, said reports.

11:00 AM: In his last webinar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had confirmed that CBSE board exam date sheets will be released on Feb 2.