CBSE Date Sheet 2021: The wait is finally over. The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Thursday. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had earlier announced that the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 will commence on May 4, 2021, and will end on June 10. Giving further details, Pokhriyal had said that the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams will be declared by July 15, 2021. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: 3 Months Left For Class X, XII Examinations | List of Resources to Score Big

Talking to news agency ANI, the education minister said that CBSE will digitalise the 45-year records of the students. Also Read - Ahead of Release of Class X, XII Date Sheet, Education Minister to Meet CBSE Heads Today to Announce This BIG Change

Notably, lakhs of students across India are set to appear for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams amid the pandemic. For the convenience of students of Class 1o and 12, the Centre had permitted a phased reopening of schools in non-containment zones with Covid-19 safety protocols in place. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet Likely to be Released in March | Here's Why

CBSE to announce exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 on February 2: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (file photo) pic.twitter.com/xPXTprRxw0 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

Once released, students can follow these steps to check CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Under the announcement section, click on the link that reads, ‘CBSE schedule for 10th and 12th’

Step 3: Click on the class 10th or class 12th link.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen with the PDF file.

Step 5: Save and download the date sheet for future reference.

Students who will be appearing for CBSE Class 10 & 12 board exams are requested to utilize this time to identify their strengths and weaknesses. For the same, we at India.Com Education Desk have listed out some strategies that can help you score maximum marks in the upcoming board exams. (Check Out Complete Article Here)

Meanwhile, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today interacted with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya school complexes. More than 1000 people heading CBSE-affiliated schools attended the virtual meeting. If reports are to be believed, a change in school curriculum may be announced soon.