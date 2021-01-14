CBSE Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the date sheet for class 10, 12 examinations. The delay in the announcement is making it difficult for schools to decide exam dates for classes 9 and 11 as well. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class X, XII Date Sheet NOT to be Released Today, Say Experts

Also, CBSE has so far announced only the general timeline of class 10 & 12 exams. The board exams will begin on May 4, 2021, and end on June 10, 2021. Generally, schools hold summer vacations during this time. Conducting exams in May-June has put many schools in a tight spot with regards to summer vacations too. Also Read - CBSE Datesheet 2021: All Eyes on CBSE After Maharashtra, Gujarat Postpone Board Exams

According to a report by Times Now, many CBSE-affiliated schools are planning to hold class 9 and 11 exams in February itself.

“We have absolutely no idea how the exams have to be conducted. We would need more teachers as more batches would be expected. Then with external examiners, we would have to ensure our teachers are not occupied during that time. With no real clarity, schools might just aim for an earlier than usual final examinations for classes 9 and 11, as the teachers are usually common,” TimesNow quoted a senior coordinator for a CBSE affiliated school as saying.

Another concern being faced by schools is deciding where to hold Classes 9 and 11 exams. In Delhi, the government has permitted the reopening of schools for only classes 10 and 12.

Schools in Haryana are unable to decide whether to conduct exams online or offline in the face of reluctance by parents who are unwilling to send their kids to schools.

It must be noted that Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has so far announced only the starting and ending dates of CBSE board exams 2021. Now, students have been eagerly waiting for the board to release the full subject-wise date sheet. While the wait continues, education experts are of the view that the CBSE Board could announce the timetable by mid-January