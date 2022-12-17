When Will CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Be Released? Anxious Students Seek Board’s Response

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Latest News: Students on Twiter said they are sad and stressed as the board has not yet released the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest News Today

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: With just less than 60 days are left for the Central Board of Secondary Education to start the CBSE Board Exam 2023, several students became anxious and urged the CBSE to release the Date sheet s early as possible. These Class 10 and 12 students are eagerly waiting for CBSE to release the datesheets for the same.

Last week, the CBSE released a circular stating that the annual board exams will commence on February 15 while the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on January 1, 2023.

“The practical examination and annual theory examinations are scheduled to start from January 1, 2023, and February 15, 2023, respectively,” the board said in a notification.

As per the previous trends, the CBSE usually releases the datesheets within 60 days of the board exams. Hence, the students are expecting the CBSE to release the much-awaited board exam dates in the next couple of days.

After the board releases the datesheets, students can check and download the same from the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in.

Here’s what the students said on Twitter:

Taking to Twitter, several students urged the CBSE to release the full schedule for the board exam 2023.

it was my last day of school yesterday, i really thought @cbseindia29 would have released cbse datesheet by now, now I'm sad and stressedt™ — leo (@leonotvaldez) December 17, 2022

Jee dates bhi aagyi

Cbse board datesheet kab — d. (@Dhwanii_agg) December 16, 2022

Cbse ne datesheet reveal ki nii hai

Ur yaha Jee mains ka examination dates aagayi hai

CBSE WILL BE CBSE !! 😑 @cbseindia29#CBSEDateSheet #CBSE #JEEMAINS — YA$HARMA (@yasharma_21) December 15, 2022

Fake CBSE Date Sheet Was in Circulation

Last week, the Central Board of Secondary Education issued a notice about a FAKE website and asked the students to beware. As per the official release, https://cbsegovt.com/ is not the official website of CBSE and is fraudulent. The notice further reads that the public is cautioned not to interact with this website or make any payments.