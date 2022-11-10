CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Big Update: Board To Release Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Download Link Soon on cbse.nic.in

CBSE has also announced the Class 10, 12 practical exam dates, the exam is scheduled to be held from January 1, 2023. The exams in schools of winter-bound areas will be held from November 15 to December 14.

CBSE News 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets soon. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 timetables would be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.nic.in soon after the formal announcement. According to the latest update, CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10, 12 PDFs would be released soon on the official website cbse.nic.in.

To recall, CBSE Board Exams 2023 dates have already been announced in July 2022. The latest notice shared by CBSE mentions that the 10th and12th board exams 2023 would begin from February 2023.

CBSE 10th 12th Exams 2023: Steps To Check Schedule At Cbse.gov.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the timetables here:

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseacademic.nic.in Click on 10th, 12th exam 2023 schedule link 10th, 12th separate exam datesheets will appear on screen in PDF format Download 10th, 12th exam datesheets, take a print out for further reference.

“As per provisions, the practical examinations, project or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1, 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the exams for both Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 15, 2022 to December 14, 2022,” a CBSE official statement said.