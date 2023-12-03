CBSE Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheets at cbse.gov.in; Direct Link, Date, Time

Home

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 Practical exam dates for the 2023-24 academic session. According to the official notification(October 30), the board will conduct the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 from January 1, 2024. Presently, the Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released any updates regarding the timetables for Class 10 and 12 examinations. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will, however, start on February 15, 2024. The Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE datesheets 2024 will be made available on the . Meanwhile, the website has updated subject-wise Class 10th and 12th sample papers. By accessing the CBSE Class 10 sample papers, students preparing for the exams can familiarize themselves with the paper format, topics covered, and the kind of questions likely to appear in the upcoming exams. The CBSE date sheet will include the details such as exam timing, examination date, subject names, and other important instructions for the students. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Date Sheet.

