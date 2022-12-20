CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Latest: Board Likely To Announce Class 10, Class 12 Time Table Soon at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheets by this week. Soon after the formal release of the date sheets, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in.

As per the earlier announcement, the Board will conduct CBSE 10th, 12th practical exams from January 01, 2023. The annual board examination for both classes is likely to commence on February 15, 2023. The practical exams will begin on January 1, 2023, and the annual theory exams for classes 10, and 12 will commence on February 15, 2023.

2023 CBSE Date sheet: How to download the date sheet

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the date sheet:

Go to the official website cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the option ‘Main Website’.

Click on the date sheet

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

The candidates must note that CBSE has not said anything officially about the release date of Class 10, 12 board exams. However, with the exam scheduled to begin in mid-February, and after the announcement of entrance test dates by NTA.

As per the official notice issued by CBSE, the fake website is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools, and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE Class X and XII 2023 Examinations.