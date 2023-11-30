Home

Education

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Board Releases Statement For Calculation of Percentage of Class 10, 12; PDF Inside

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Board Releases Statement For Calculation of Percentage of Class 10, 12; PDF Inside

CBSE Date Sheet 2023- 24 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is expected to release the detailed CBSE Date sheet for the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior School Cer

CBSE Board Exams 2024 Registration

CBSE Date Sheet 2023- 24 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is expected to release the detailed CBSE Date sheet for the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior School Certificate Theory Examination (Class XII) soon. Media report claimed that CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Datesheet 2023-24 is expected to be released in the first week of December 2023. However, no official statement has been released by the CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Trending Now

Earlier today, CBSE released an important notice for the calculation of the percentage of Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior School Certificate Theory Examination (Class XII).

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.