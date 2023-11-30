Home

Education

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheets, Timetable Likely in First Week of Dec; What We Know So Far

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheets, Timetable Likely in First Week of Dec; What We Know So Far

Download the CBSE 10 date sheet 2024 and CBSE 12 date sheet 2024 by visiting the official website of the Board at — cbse.gov.in and — cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023- 24 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is expected to release the detailed CBSE Date sheet for the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior School Certificate Theory Examination (Class XII) soon. Media report claimed that CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Datesheet 2023 is expected to be released in the first week of December 2023. However, no official statement has been released by the CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Trending Now

Students who have registered for Class 10, 12 board exams can download the CBSE 10 date sheet 2024 and CBSE 12 date sheet 2024 by visiting the official website of the Board at — cbse.gov.in and — cbse.nic.in.

You may like to read

At present, CBSE will proceed with its previously announced plan to conduct board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students starting from February 15, 2024. According to the CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj’s statement, CBSE Board examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from the 15th of February 2024,” reads the official statement. The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card

Students should be aware that CBSE has not yet announced a release date for the board exam timetable for classes 10 and 12. Practical exams have begun for winter-bound schools, while regular schools in India and abroad will conduct their practical exams starting in January.

The CBSE Board Exam 2024 roll numbers will be dispatched to the respective schools. These roll numbers, accompanied by admit cards, will be accessible through the CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal for registered schools. Subsequently, schools will download, sign, and distribute these admit cards to the students.

CBSE admit card Class 12 and 10 is provided separately for both regular and private students. The hall tickets will contain details such as the student’s name, roll number, exam date and day, and timing. To recall, the CBSE hall ticket is considered as an important document that students must carry to the exam centre on the exam day.

Only private students will be able to download the CBSE hall ticket 2023 from the website. The regular students will be able to collect CBSE admit cards from their respective schools. Teachers will hand over the admit cards after the School Principal duly signs them.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: How to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheets, Timetable?

Visit the official website: — cbse.gov.in and — cbse.nic.in .

and — . On the homepage, click on, the ‘Main Website’ option.

Click on ‘CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024’ in the Latest @ CBSE section.

Your CBSE date sheet 2024 for Class 10 or 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the CBSE 2024 date sheet on your mobile and computer device.

Candidates are expected to maintain strict discipline while in the examination center. All instructions mentioned on the admit card should be followed diligently. The duration for each examination should be adhered to as specified in the date sheet and admit card. Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on education and employment news. Tap the link to subscribe and stay in the loop! Click here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.