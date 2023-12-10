Home

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Board Exams Class 10 Timetable PDF at cbse.gov.in(Soon); Direct Link

The CBSE has officially confirmed that the Class 10 and 12 Board Exams for 2024 will commence on February 15, 2024.

The CBSE board is gearing up for the upcoming annual board exams, slated for February to April, which will include students from Class 10 and Class 12. The comprehensive timetable for the February-April examinations, covering all subjects, is likely to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education in December. Based on previous patterns, the CBSE Date Sheet is likely to be released in December 2023 at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. However, the board has not confirmed the exact release date at this time.

Students should note that the Class 10 date sheet will encompass subjects such as Mathematics, English, Science, and Hindi, among others. For Class 12, the date sheet will be released for three streams: Arts, Science, and Commerce. The CBSE board, during the announcement of the 2023 board results, confirmed that the 2024 board examinations are scheduled to commence on February 15. These examinations will be conducted over 55 days, concluding by April 10, 2024.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: How to Access CBSE Board Exams Class 10 Timetable PDF?

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. Navigate to the Examination Section: Look for the “Examinations,” “Exams,” or “Date Sheet” section on the homepage. Select the Class and Exam Year: Find the link relevant to the Class (e.g., Class 10 or Class 12) and the specific year for which you need the date sheet (e.g., 2024). Download the Date Sheet: Once you find the link for the Class and year you’re interested in, click on it. It usually leads to a PDF file containing the date sheet. You can view it online or download it by clicking on the download/save icon provided within the PDF viewer.

