CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Subject-Wise Theory Paper Timetable PDF Released; Important Instructions to Be Out Soon

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has announced the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15, 2024. Students preparing for these examinations can access and download the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet for the year 2024 from the official website, cbse.gov.in. According to the recently released CBSE Date sheet, the CBSE Class 12 examinations 2024 are scheduled to take place between February 15 and April 10. Concurrently, the Class 10 exams for 2024 are set to begin on February 19 and conclude on March 13. These examinations will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, adhering to the designated time slot specified by the CBSE board.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Prepared Keeping Competitive Exams Dates In Mind

In formulating the datesheet, the board has taken into consideration the importance of ensuring an adequate gap between consecutive subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding the schedule for class 12,” Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, news agency PTI reported.”The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject exams fall on the same date,” he further added.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 – Class 10th, 12th Timetable

For class 10, on February 15, exams for five subjects are scheduled – Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa. Likewise, the Class 12 exams are set to commence with four subjects on the first day, encompassing Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital Market Operations, and Physical Activity Trainer.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 – Class 10th Date Sheet (PDF)

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 – Class 12th Date Sheet(PDF)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.