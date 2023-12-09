Home

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 12th Exam Date For Science, Commerce, And Arts Stream at cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Political Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

The upcoming Class 12 board date sheet is expected to be released shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Presently, CBSE has not yet released any updates regarding the timetables for Class 10 and 12 examinations. However, board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for all CBSE-affiliated schools will start on February 15, 2024.

The CBSE 12th board theory examinations are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2024, and will conclude on April 10, 2024, spanning approximately 55 days. The comprehensive CBSE Class 12 date sheet for the year 2024 in PDF format is expected to be published on cbse.gov.in in December 2023. This date sheet will cover all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Datesheet – Details Mentioned in Timetable

The CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Date Sheet typically includes the following details:

Subject Name

Subject Code

Exam Day, Date, and Time

Exam Duration (the amount of time allocated for each exam)

Exam Day Guidelines (important instructions or guidelines for students to follow during the examination)

CBSE Datesheet 2023-24 – Overview

The CBSE Class XII exam date for the year 2024, spanning Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, will be published in a unified PDF file. The examinations for CBSE Class 12th are scheduled to commence from February 15, 2024.

Name of the event and important dates here Name of the board: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Name of exam: CBSE Board Senior Secondary Examination 2024 CBSE 12 board exam release date 2024: December 2023 Start Date: February 15, 2024 End Date: April 10, 2024 CBSE 12th practical exam dates 2024: Starts from January 1, 2024 (For all other CBSE-affiliated schools) Official website: cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Stream Datesheet 2023-24

Students preparing for the CBSE board exams can access and download the date sheet from the official website, which is . The CBSE Class 12th annual exams for the Commerce Stream will be held for subjects such as Entrepreneurship, Cost Accounting, English, Marketing, Retail, Financial markets management, Legal studies, Mathematics, Economics, Salesmanship, Business studies, business administration, and Accountancy.

