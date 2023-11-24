Home

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Check Latest Updates on Class 10, 12 Timetable, Practical Exams, Theory Paper Admit Card

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th and Class 12th annual board examinations from February 15, 2024.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th and Class 12th annual board examinations from February 15, 2024; meanwhile the CBSE Class 10th and 12th practical exams will commence on January 1, 2024. It is important to note that the practical exams, commencing on January 1, 2024, apply to general schools. Notably, winter-bound schools will conduct their practical exams from Tuesday, November 14, and conclude on December 14, 2023. The comprehensive subject-specific schedule for the CBSE 2024 Class 10 and 12 examinations will be made available by the board on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Admit Card Release Date: How to Obtain?

Anticipated in February 2024, the CBSE Board is set to release the Class 10 and 12 admit cards for the 2024 examinations. However, CBSE officials have not made any announcement regarding the CBSE Admit Card Release Date And Time. Students enrolled for these exams can obtain their admit cards from their individual schools. It’s crucial for them to review and verify the information provided on the hall ticket.

CBSE Datesheet: Where to Check?

CBSE Official Website: Visit the official website of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) at cbse.gov.in.

Visit the official website of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) at cbse.gov.in. Navigate to the Latest Updates/Announcements: Look for a section on the website that mentions “Latest News,” “Announcements,” or “Examination Updates.”

Look for a section on the website that mentions “Latest News,” “Announcements,” or “Examination Updates.” Find the Datesheet: Once you’re in the section for updates or examinations, there might be a specific link or notification for the exam datesheet. It might be labeled as “CBSE Exam Datesheet” or “Time Table for Board Examinations.”

Once you’re in the section for updates or examinations, there might be a specific link or notification for the exam datesheet. It might be labeled as “CBSE Exam Datesheet” or “Time Table for Board Examinations.” Select Your Class/Examination: The datesheets are usually categorized by classes or types of examinations (e.g., Class 10, Class 12, and compartment exams). Click on the relevant link based on the exam you are interested in.

The datesheets are usually categorized by classes or types of examinations (e.g., Class 10, Class 12, and compartment exams). Click on the relevant link based on the exam you are interested in. Download or View: You should be able to view or download the datesheet in PDF format. Make sure to download or note down the schedule for your exams.

CBSE Additional Practice Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has published additional practice questions for classes 10 and 12 on its official website – . The additional practice papers are based on the complete syllabus. Furthermore, it includes 50 percent competency questions. Students planning to appear for the Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12th) and Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) can download the CBSE Additional Papers 2023-2024 pdf by visiting the official website – cbseacademic.nic.in.

Earlier, in March, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the subject-wise sample question papers for the new academic year 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12. Along with the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released. Sample papers provide a firsthand look at the board exam pattern, including the number of sections, types of questions (objective, short answer, long answer), and the overall structure of the question paper. The distribution of marks across various sections or themes can be understood by students by looking over sample papers, which enables them to plan how much time and effort to devote to each area or topic during the exam. For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.

