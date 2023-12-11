Home

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Syllabus Now Available in Hindi; Know How to Access

CBSE Syllabus: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released the syllabus for the Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary School Examination. The CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th syllabus has been published in Hindi for subjects such as social science and Heaths and Physical Education. The Board envisions the all-round development of students in consonance with the holistic approach to education and, therefore, has done away with artificial boundaries between the co-curricular and the curricular domains. Along with the syllabus, the board has released the internal assessment criteria and instructions for the examination. Candidates planning to appear for the upcoming board examination can access the syllabus by visiting the official website of the board at cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE Datesheet for Class 10th and Class 12th examinations for the 2023-24 academic session is expected to be released this week. However, the Board has not yet announced any official date or time for the release of the CBSE Datesheet. According to the official notification(October 30), the board will conduct the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 from January 1, 2024. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will, however, start on February 15, 2024. The CBSE Datesheet for Class 12 will only be available online at the CBSE official website- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: How to Access Class 10, 12 Syllabus?

Visit the official website – https://cbseacademic.nic.in/.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Curriculum’ section. Now click on the link that reads, “Curriculum 2023-24.”

Depending upon your choice, click either on Secondary Curriculum (IX-X) or Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII).”

