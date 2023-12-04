Home

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Kab Ayegi? Class 10, 12 Time Table Soon at cbse.gov.in; Syllabus, Latest Updates

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE class 10 date sheet and CBSE class 12 date sheet for the academic year 2023-24 soon. Students can easily access and download the comprehensive subject-wise date sheet PDF for CBSE board exams directly from the official website – cbse.gov.in. The CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet will include detailed information regarding subject-wise exam dates, examination timings, and crucial instructions for students to follow during the exams.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Kab Ayegi?

The CBSE Board Exams for class 10 and 12 are scheduled to take place from February 15, 2024, to April 10, 2024, as indicated in the initial notice. The date sheet for class 10 will encompass the subject-wise examination dates for all class 10th subjects, such as Hindi, English, Science, Social Science, Mathematics, and others. Similarly, for class 12, the date sheet will cover subjects for all three streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce – detailing the examination schedule for various subjects within each stream.

CBSE Date Sheet – Past Years Trends

In 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) released the CBSE date sheet 2023 on December 29. Students should be aware that, based on past trends, the datesheet for this year might be released around the same time. While there are suggestions that it might be released earlier, the board has not officially confirmed any specific date of release.

CBSE Not to award any overall division or distinction in class 10 and 12 board examinations

The Central Board of Secondary Education will not award any overall division or distinction in class 10 and 12 board examinations, a senior official said on Friday. The board will continue the practice of awarding marks in each subject and it is for the higher education institution or employer concerned to calculate the aggregate, if required, the official said. “No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

CBSE Syllabus For Board Exams

The CBSE syllabus for board exams covers a wide range of subjects and topics across various grades. It includes subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Languages (such as English, Hindi, and others), and optional subjects for higher grades. For specific details about the syllabus for a particular class and subject, you can refer to the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) or the CBSE academic website (cbseacademic.nic.in). Usually, the syllabus is available in a downloadable PDF format for each class and subject. It provides a comprehensive outline of the topics, sub-topics, and concepts that students are expected to study and understand in preparation for the board exams. The pdf files of CBSE sample papers and syllabus can be downloaded from – cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: How to Download?

Visit the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) or the CBSE academic website (cbseacademic.nic.in).

Look for the “Examination” or “Latest Updates” section on the homepage.

Check for notifications or links related to the CBSE board exam date sheet for the year 2023.

Once you find the appropriate link for the date sheet, click on it.

The CBSE board exam date sheet for both Class 10 and Class 12 should be available in a PDF format. Click on the download or save option to obtain the date sheet.

Ensure to keep a copy of the downloaded date sheet for your reference and exam preparation.

NOTE: The CBSE 2024 date sheet release date has not been confirmed yet. However, in the past, CBSE has released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams a few months before the exams commence. Last year, it was around December when the date sheet was released. So, while there’s no official date for this year, it’s reasonable to expect it a few months before the exams, which typically start in February.

