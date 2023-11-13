CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam Timetable Expected Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

live

CBSE Date Sheet 2023-24 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the board exam date sheet for Class 10 and 12 examinations for the academic year 2023-24 anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can download the Secondary School Examination(Class 10) and Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) exam schedule by visiting the official website – and . At this moment, it has been confirmed that the CBSE Board examinations are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2024. A comprehensive subject-specific timetable will be made available in due course. Several media reports claim that the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th subject-wise datesheet is likely to be released after the Diwali holidays. However, the release date and time for the CBSE Datesheet have not been confirmed by either Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, or any official. Students can download the CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023-24 pdf through the Board’s official websites — and .

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date sheet 2023-24: Where to check CBSE exam schedule

cbse.gov.in

cbseacademic.nic.in

Official Twitter handle of CBSE: https://twitter.com/cbseindia29

School authorities

