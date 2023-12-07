Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Science Theory Paper Timetable at cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link
live

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Science Theory Paper Timetable at cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link

The Central Board of Secondary Education, which is responsible for conducting the annual board examination for an academic year, is expected to release the CBSE class 10 date sheet and CBSE class 12 date sheet in December 2023.

Published: December 7, 2023 8:14 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Science Theory Paper Timetable at cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE Updates: The CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2024 and CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2024 are expected to be released soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education, which is responsible for conducting the annual board examination for an academic year, is expected to release the CBSE class 10 date sheet and CBSE class 12 date sheet in December 2023. Students can easily access and download the comprehensive subject-wise date sheet PDF for CBSE board exams directly from the official website – cbse.gov.in. The CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet will include detailed information regarding subject-wise exam dates, examination timings, and crucial instructions for students to follow during the exams.  According to the official notification(October 30), the board will conduct the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 from January 1, 2024. Presently, the Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released any updates regarding the timetables for Class 10 and 12 examinations. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will, however, start on February 15, 2024.

Trending Now

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Date Sheet 2024 here. 

Live Updates

  • Dec 7, 2023 9:23 AM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Science Theory Paper Date Sheet Kab Ayegi?

    The CBSE Board Exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to take place from February 15, 2024, to April 10, 2024, as indicated in the initial notice. The date sheet for class 10 will encompass the subject-wise examination dates for all class 10th subjects, such as Hindi, English, Science, Social Science, Mathematics, and others. Similarly, for class 12, the date sheet will cover subjects for all three streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce – detailing the examination schedule for various subjects within each stream.

  • Dec 7, 2023 8:55 AM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Science Theory Paper Timetable at cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link


    The Central Board of Secondary Education, which is responsible for conducting the annual board examination for an academic year, is expected to release the CBSE class 10 date sheet and CBSE class 12 date sheet in December 2023.

  • Dec 7, 2023 8:16 AM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Science Theory Paper Timetable at cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link

    The Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE datesheets 2024 will be made available on the cbse.gov.in. Meanwhile, the cbseacademic.in website has updated subject-wise Class 10th and 12th sample papers.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.