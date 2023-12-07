CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Science Theory Paper Timetable at cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link

Home

The Central Board of Secondary Education, which is responsible for conducting the annual board examination for an academic year, is expected to release the CBSE class 10 date sheet and CBSE class 12 date sheet in December 2023.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE Updates: The CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2024 and CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2024 are expected to be released soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education, which is responsible for conducting the annual board examination for an academic year, is expected to release the CBSE class 10 date sheet and CBSE class 12 date sheet in December 2023. Students can easily access and download the comprehensive subject-wise date sheet PDF for CBSE board exams directly from the official website – . The CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet will include detailed information regarding subject-wise exam dates, examination timings, and crucial instructions for students to follow during the exams. According to the official notification(October 30), the board will conduct the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 from January 1, 2024. Presently, the Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released any updates regarding the timetables for Class 10 and 12 examinations. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will, however, start on February 15, 2024.

