Home

Education

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Time Table This Week? Tentative Dates, Direct Link

live

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Time Table This Week? Tentative Dates, Direct Link

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: The CBSE Datesheet for Class 10th and Class 12th examinations for the 2023-24 academic session is expected to be released this week.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release a subject-wise CBSE Datesheet for Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary School Examination. The CBSE Datesheet for Class 10th and Class 12th examinations for the 2023-24 academic session is expected to be released this week. However, the Board has not yet announced any official date or time for the release of the CBSE Datesheet. According to the official notification(October 30), the board will conduct the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 from January 1, 2024. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will, however, start on February 15, 2024. The CBSE Datesheet for Class 12 will only be available online at the CBSE official website- cbse.gov.in. The CBSE date sheet will include details such as exam timing, examination date, subject names, and other important instructions for the students. Another media report suggests that the date sheet would not be released before December 26. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Board Exam 2024.

Trending Now

Presently, the Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released any updates regarding the timetables for Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.