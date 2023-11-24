Home

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 LIVE Update: CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheets, Timetable Latest Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheet for the Class 10th and Class 12th annual board examinations anytime soon.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheet for the Class 10th and Class 12th annual board examinations anytime soon. Students will be able to access and download the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th date sheets for 2024 by visiting the official website, , once the datesheets are published. If the CBSE proceeds with its previously announced plan to conduct board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students starting from February 15, 2024, then there might be chances of a direct clash between the JEE Main and CBSE Board Exam dates. According to the CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj’s statement, CBSE Board examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from the 15th of February 2024,” reads the official statement. The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Meanwhile, JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024. This raises the possibility of a clash in the examination dates between CBSE board exams and JEE Main, although this is not confirmed. A comprehensive and detailed CBSE Datesheet for 2024 is yet to be officially released. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for CBSE Date Sheet 2024.

