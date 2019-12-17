CBSE Datesheet 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the datesheet for class 10th and 12th on the official website cbse.nic.in.

Students are requested to visit the official website in case they want to check the detailed time-table.

This year, the board exams will commence from February 15, 2020.

Here is how you can check Class 10, Class 12 datesheet 2020:

Step 1: Log on the official website cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “Class XII EXAMINATION Datesheet, 2020 or Class X EXAMINATION Datesheet, 2020”

Step 3: Your datasheet will now be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Make a note of all the exam dates as well as timings

Step 5: You may download the datesheet or take a print-out for a future reference