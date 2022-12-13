live

CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet to be OUT Soon on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE class 10, 12 exam datesheet for 2023 final exams on Tuesday, December 13.

Updated: December 13, 2022 11:53 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 on Dec 9?
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 on Dec 13?

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE class 10, 12 exam datesheet for 2023 final exams on Tuesday, December 13. Once announced, the CBSE exam schedule will be available on the board’s official website – cbse.gov.in. The Board had earlier announced that the CBSE 10th, 12th board exams will be held from February 15, 2023. The practical exams for both classes will commence from January 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the board has also asked the schools to complete the syllabus by these dates for the commencement of practical and theory exams. Earlier this week, the CBSE has also warned students about the ‘fake’ datesheet for class 10 and 12 exams circulating in social media. The board has further clarified that it will declare the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 soon.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 2:32 PM IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: The Ministry of Education has said that at least 40% questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30% questions in Class 12 exam 2023 will be competency based. These questions in CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 will be comprised of multiple formats like objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    Datesheet 2023 LIVE: While students are waiting for CBSE Date sheet, BSEB has released Bihar Board Class 10, Class 12 exam dates 2023

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Speaking to The Indian Express, Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “All those reports are fake. We are not releasing it today. There are some things that as a Board we need to take care of and prepare for, and till the time we are completely sure of everything, we will not release the date sheet.”

    He also added that the Board has not yet promised whether or not the date sheet will be released this month. “We have not, in the past, released the datesheets in December. We usually release them in January, however I am not saying that it will come out now in January, but just stating that as per the past trends, we have never released the datesheet so early,” he added.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Meanwhile, let us inform you that the CBSE has already released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: The CBSE subject break up for practicals and theory has been issued to assist the schools in the smooth conduct of practical, project and internal assessments and theory examinations.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: “In the CBSE Board Exams 2023, approximately 40% questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30% questions in Class 12 are competency-based, said Annapurna Devi, Junior Education Minister (Ministry of Education)

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams are usually held for nearly a month. This means if exams begin in mid-February, it will likely be over by mid-March or March-end.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: CBSE issues guidelines for Practical Exam 2023

    *Schools are required to ensure that the syllabus of practical examinations are completed on time.

    *The schools will ensure that all students and parents are informed of the schedule for practical examinations.

    *The schools will ensure preparation and stocking of equipment, chemicals, specimens and gadgets in the laboratories and the identification of internal examiners are completed in a timely manner.

    *Students will not receive a second chance to take the practical exam. As there is no second chance to take the practical examinations, it is imperative that students appear as scheduled.

    *Students are also advised to regularly check the official website cbse.gov.in for all updates regarding the CBSE Board Exam 2023.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: CBSE theory exams most likely to be held from feb 15

    As per a previous notice issued by CBSE, the theory exams are likely to begin from February 15, 2023 for Class 12 and Class 10 students. The detailed time table is awaited on cbse.gov.in

  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: How to download CBSE date sheet

    1. Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    2. Click on CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023 link available on the home page.

    3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

    4. Download the page and print a hard copy for future use

Published Date: December 13, 2022 11:49 AM IST

Updated Date: December 13, 2022 11:53 AM IST