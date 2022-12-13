live

CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet to be OUT Soon on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE class 10, 12 exam datesheet for 2023 final exams on Tuesday, December 13.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 on Dec 13?

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE class 10, 12 exam datesheet for 2023 final exams on Tuesday, December 13. Once announced, the CBSE exam schedule will be available on the board’s official website – cbse.gov.in. The Board had earlier announced that the CBSE 10th, 12th board exams will be held from February 15, 2023. The practical exams for both classes will commence from January 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the board has also asked the schools to complete the syllabus by these dates for the commencement of practical and theory exams. Earlier this week, the CBSE has also warned students about the ‘fake’ datesheet for class 10 and 12 exams circulating in social media. The board has further clarified that it will declare the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 soon.

