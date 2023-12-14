Home

CBSE Datesheet 2024: Guidelines And SOPs For Class 10th, 12th Practical Examination Released; PDF Inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has announced the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15, 2024.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has announced the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15, 2024. Along with the CBSE Datesheet, the board has released Standard Operating Procedures(SOP) and guidelines for the upcoming CBSE Class 10th Board Exam and CBSE Class 12th Board Exam.

The practical examinations/project/internal assessment shall be conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines/details of practical and practical syllabus of the concerned academic session given on the website of Acadmeic Branch, CBSE – https://cbseacademic.nic.in/.

Dates for Conduct

The normal dates for conduct of practical examinations/project/Internal Assessments will be as follows:

Winter Bound Schools: November 14 to December 14, 2023

Regular Session Schools: January 1, 2024 to February 14, 2024

